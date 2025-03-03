iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

