iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

