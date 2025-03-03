iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of IBTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,246. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
