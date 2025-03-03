iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 82743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $812.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
