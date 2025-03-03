iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 82743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $812.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 980.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,603,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

