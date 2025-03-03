iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 516969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 961.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

