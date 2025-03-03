iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 826,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.