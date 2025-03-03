iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

