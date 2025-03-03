iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 201805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 13.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $614.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.