iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 691,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 317,804 shares.The stock last traded at $45.13 and had previously closed at $44.75.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.