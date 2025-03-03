iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 2063105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 809,082 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,801,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,129,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

