iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 668.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,503,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,217,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $218.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.23.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

