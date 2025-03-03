iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 668.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,503,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $218.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

