iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $194.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

