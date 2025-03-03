iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 294,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWV opened at $338.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.31. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

