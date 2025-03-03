iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. InvesTrust bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,559,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $125.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

