iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $125.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.