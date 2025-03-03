Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. 87,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,395. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.03. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.93%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

