Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.60 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.