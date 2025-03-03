Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 978 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 713,636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 664,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,102,000 after purchasing an additional 495,774 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $66.66 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.