Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,836,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,222,000 after purchasing an additional 342,365 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,962,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s payout ratio is 98.74%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

