Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $379,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IDACORP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IDACORP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 78,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.20.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.7 %

IDACORP stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.47 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

