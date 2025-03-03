Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $108.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

