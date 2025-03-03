Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,919 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,690.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

