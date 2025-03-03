Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,669,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 780,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

