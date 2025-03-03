Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 411,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

