James R. Kroner Sells 1,000 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,087. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

