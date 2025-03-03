Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 112.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JANX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX opened at $32.89 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 3.16.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,217,618. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,515 over the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,926,000 after purchasing an additional 986,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after buying an additional 950,557 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

