JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

