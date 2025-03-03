John Charles Reilly Purchases 5,470 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) insider John Charles Reilly bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $15,753.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 875,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,766.08. This represents a 0.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Charles Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, John Charles Reilly bought 1,800 shares of Talkspace stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $5,058.00.

Talkspace Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TALK opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.12 million, a P/E ratio of 286.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talkspace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

