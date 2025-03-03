John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,450 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $30.90 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

