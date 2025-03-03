John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $18,745,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 236,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 74,403 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BTO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. 37,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,718. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

