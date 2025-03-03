John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,291 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 6.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $27,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.