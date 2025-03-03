Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 42,526 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,526 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,089,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $218.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

