Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 452,456 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 130.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,456 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 381,281.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 209,705 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,045,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 617,814 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.27 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

