Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 462,422 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 143.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,422 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

