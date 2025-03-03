Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 73,718 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

