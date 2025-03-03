Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. InvesTrust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,559,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $125.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average of $126.11. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.