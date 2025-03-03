Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,261,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $232.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

