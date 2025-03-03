Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.