Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $32.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 690,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $32,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

