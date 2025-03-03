Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,098 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $126,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

ADBE opened at $438.49 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

