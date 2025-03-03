Joshua R. Disbrow Acquires 15,000 Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at $112,568.30. This represents a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,010. The company has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.45. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Free Report ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 8.15% of Aytu BioPharma worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

