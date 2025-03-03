JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

BBCA opened at $72.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

