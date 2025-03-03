JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

