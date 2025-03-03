JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 452,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 271,107 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JPST opened at $50.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
