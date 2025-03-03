Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

In related news, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

