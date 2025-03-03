KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.67 and last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 416047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

KB Home Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in KB Home by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

