Kelly Financial Group LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

