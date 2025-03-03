Kelly Financial Group LLC Invests $414,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 862.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

