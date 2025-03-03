Kelly Financial Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $280.45 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.65. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

